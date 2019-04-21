Simultaneous explosions hit churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing at least 20 people and wounding at least 80.

Sri Lanka security officials said six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists.

The BBC reported at least 20 people have been killed in the blasts.

The official said they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by suicide bombers.

"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Police said the blasts hit churches in the north of the capital and in the town of Negombo, just outside Colombo.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.

"A bomb attack to our church, please come and help if your family members are there," read a post in English on the Facebook page of the St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo.

Only around six per cent of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups.

An image posted on Twitter of one of the hotel explosions.
The first blast ripped through St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity, said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. He said a number of injured were carried in ambulances.

Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around a church after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo / AP
A second explosion was reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo. The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page.

Sri Lankan security officials said they were checking for details. Police immediately rushed to both areas and sealed off the churches.

- AP