Simultaneous explosions hit churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing at least 42 people and wounding at least 280.

Sri Lanka security officials said six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists.

AFP reported 52 people had been killed.

A Sri Lanka hospital spokesman confirmed several blasts on Easter Sunday have killed at least 30 people and wounded 283 others.

6 explosions reported so far in churches and hotels in Lanka



Kochikade Church

Katuwapitiya Church

Shangri La hotel Colombo

Cinnamon Grand Hotel Colombo

Kingsbury Hotel Colombo

A church in Batticaloa



National Hospital spokesman Dr. Samindi Samarakoon said the nearly 300 wounded have been admitted to the capital Colombo's main hospital.

An official said they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by suicide bombers.

"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital earlier told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Police said the blasts hit churches in the north of the capital and in the town of Negombo, just outside Colombo. There was also a blast at a church in the eastern town of Batticaloa.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.

"A bomb attack to our church, please come and help if your family members are there," read a post in English on the Facebook page of the St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo.

Only around six per cent of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups.

An image posted on Twitter of one of the hotel explosions.

A blast ripped through St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity, said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. He said a number of injured were carried in ambulances.

Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around a church after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo / AP

A second explosion was reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo. The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page.

This image made from video, released by Derena TV shows women in despair after an explosion in Colombo, Sunday. Photo / AP

Sri Lankan security officials said they were checking for details. Police immediately rushed to both areas and sealed off the churches.

