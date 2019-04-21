A savage rapist who stalked a teenager through a city centre was caught after her boyfriend took screenshots of a FaceTime call with her during the attack.

Samuel Fortes, 27, followed the then 19-year-old through Leeds before he dragged her under a footbridge, punched her in the face and raped her during a brutal 15-minute attack.

The woman was on a FaceTime call with her boyfriend at the time who took a screenshot of the video chat which police used to identify the assailant, a Portuguese national.

West Yorkshire Police said the photo was a "key piece of evidence" in convicting Fortes who has been jailed for life and must serve a minimum of eight years.

The woman was left with severe facial and dental injuries following the horrific attack, according to Leeds Live.

It took place at 3am on June 23 last year as the 19-year-old was walking home alone after a night out.

Fortes, who was living in Sheffield, approached her and asked for her number but she declined and continued to FaceTime her boyfriend on the way home.

Samuel Fortes, 27, has been jailed for raping a 19-year-old woman in Leeds city centre. Photo / West Yorkshire Police

But the rapist, who has a history of domestic violence and paranoid schizophrenia, did not comply and started to follow her.

Haunting CCTV footage played in court shows Fortes following her through the city centre at a distance.

In an effort to get rid of him, the woman sat on a wall to let him pass but he stopped as he pretended to urinate on a lamppost.

He then ran after her to the footbridge where he grabbed her from behind and dragged her under the flyover.

The boyfriend on the other end of the call then took screenshots as Fortes stamped her face before her phone was smashed. He then called the police.

Haunting CCTV footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows the woman being followed closely by her attacker. Photo / West Yorkshire Police

In a victim impact statement read to Leeds Crown Court, the victim said "I thought I was going to die."

She tried to pull his hair in an effort to thwart her attacker and passersby soon discovered her handbag, keys and phone on the footbridge, disturbing Fortes.

Strangers later found the girl "essentially naked" and with serious facial injuries and called the police.

One man even attempted to chase him, leading Fortes to hide in a bush for an hour.

The woman said in court her father told her brother: "It is like you have been growing and protecting a flower for 19 years and all of a sudden somebody just comes and stomps on it."

The 15-minute attack under a footbridge has left the victim with PTSD and she told Fortes in court: "I pity you". Photo / West Yorkshire Police

She also said it was difficult for her and her boyfriend's relationship after he witnessed the beginning of the attack but they have spoken about moving forward together.

The now 20-year-old said her "mind has been permanently altered" by the attack and addressed her attacker and said: "I pity you".

She said: "I don't want people to see me as 'damaged' or 'hurt'. I feel little and dehumanised when I think back to the incident."

West Yorkshire Police forensic teams found a single hair from the scene which helped to identify Fortes, as well as the phone screenshot.

When he was arrested at his home, he had clumps of hair missing and the victim's blood was found on his shoes.

They released CCTV with the permission of the victim who has a right to anonymity.

Senior investigating officer, detective superintendent Jaz Khan said: "Fortes subjected this brave woman to a horrific ordeal and I want to praise her for her bravery in helping to bring her brutal attacker to justice."

Fortes pleaded guilty to rape and grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to life with a minimum of eight years.

He may be deported when he is released from prison.