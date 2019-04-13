North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he's open to having a third summit with President Donald Trump if the United States could offer mutually-acceptable terms for an agreement by the end of the year.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday said Kim's speech came during a session of the North Korea's rubber-stump parliament.

Kim during the speech blamed the collapse of his summit with Trump in February on what he described as unilateral demands by the United States. But he said his personal relationship with the American president remains good.

The United States has said the summit broke down because of the North's excessive demands for sanctions relief in return for limited disarmament measures.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

WORLD

What Ivanka really thinks about Melania

13 Apr, 2019 12:19pm
2 minutes to read
BUSINESS

Trump says US must win race to build 5G

13 Apr, 2019 8:00am
Quick Read
WORLD

Trump considered Ivanka to lead World Bank because 'she's very good with numbers'

13 Apr, 2019 9:47am
2 minutes to read
WORLD

Battle over Assange extradition could drag on for years

13 Apr, 2019 5:00am
7 minutes to read