Senator Fraser Anning has escaped charges for slapping Will Connolly after the 17-year-old cracked an egg on his head.

In a statement Victoria Police said they believed Senator Anning acted in "self-defence" and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

Connolly, who has been dubbed "Egg Boy", was issued with an official caution for his stunt.

He gained worldwide notoriety after footage emerged of him cracking an egg on Senator Anning's head after the New Zealand terror attack.

Afterwards, Senator Anning turned around and struck Connolly twice before he was tackled to the ground by a group of supporters.

Victoria Police continue to appeal for public assistance in identifying a man who they say kicked Connolly numerous times while he was being held down by others.

Investigators have released a picture of a male they want to question over the assault, which happened on March 16 in Moorabbin.

Senator Anning was last week censured by parliament for "shameful and pathetic" comments linking the Christchurch terror attacks to Muslim immigration.

The Queenslander was rebuked by his colleagues on Wednesday for blaming Muslim migrants for the horrific attack last month in which a white supremacist killed 50 worshippers at mosques.

Senator Anning originally stood for One nation and entered parliament after the party's Malcolm Roberts was disqualified for being a dual citizen.