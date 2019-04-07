Kirstjen Nielsen is to leave her position as US Secretary of Homeland Security amid a spike in the numbers of migrant families at the US-Mexico border

Nielsen was selected for the job by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in 2017, at a moment when the former Marine Corps general was at a peak of influence within the Trump Administration.

🚨 DHS SECRETARY KIRSTJEN NIELSEN IS RESIGNING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FDjiaR2BFR — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 7, 2019

But her standing with US President Donald Trump was shaky from the outset, and Trump began blaming her when illegal migration rebounded at the southern border.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service," Trump announced in a tweet.

He also said that Kevin McAleenan, the US Customs and Border Protection commissioner, will replace her. McAleenan is a longtime border official who is well-respected by members of Congress and within the administration. The decision to name an immigration officer to the post reflects Trump's priority for a sprawling department founded to combat terrorism following the September 11 attacks.

Though Trump aides were eyeing a staff shake-up at Homeland Security and had already withdrawn the nomination for another key immigration post, the development today was unexpected.

#Nielsen departure is evidence that time is running out--maybe expired--for political appointees in #trump administration to leave with their reputations intact. — Stephen Walt (@stephenWalt) April 7, 2019

Nielsen traveled to the US-Mexico border on Friday with Trump to participate in a roundtable with border officers and local law enforcement. There she echoed Trump's comments on the situation at the border, though she ducked out of the room without explanation for some time while Trump spoke. As they toured a section of newly rebuilt barriers, Nielsen was at Trump's side, introducing him to local officials. She returned to Washington afterward on a Coast Guard Gulfstream, as Trump continued on a fundraising trip to California and Nevada.

But privately, she had grown increasingly frustrated by what she saw as a lack of support from other departments and increased meddling by Trump aides, the people said. She went into a meeting with Trump at the White House today not knowing whether she'd be fired or would resign, and she ended up resigning, they said.

3/ The source notes President Trump‘s frustration with the current asylum laws, and his desire for individuals who work for the administration to block central American asylum seekers from entering the United States —- contrary to the laws on the books that allow their entry. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2019

There have been persistent tensions between the White House and Nielsen almost from the moment she became secretary, after her predecessor John Kelly became the White House chief of staff in 2017. Nielsen was viewed as resistant to some of the harshest immigration measures supported by the president and his aides, particularly senior adviser Stephen Miller, both around the border and on other matters like protected status for some refugees. Once Kelly left the White House last year, Nielsen's days appeared to be numbered. She had expected to be pushed out last November, but her exit never materialised. And during the government shutdown over Trump's push for funding for a border wall, Nielsen's stock inside the White House even appeared to rise.

But in recent weeks, as a new wave of migration has taxed resources along the border and as Trump sought to regain control of the issue for his 2020 re-election campaign, tensions flared anew.

- Additional reporting AP