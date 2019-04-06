New Zealand's Prime Minister has been lauded during Variety's annual Power of Women New York event.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour was being recognised at the event when she turned the spotlight on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's response to the mass shooting in Christchurch.

The international correspondent singled out Ardern to praise her leadership.

"Out of the most brutal and unspeakable tragedy, she rose to the occasion like I have seen very few leaders," Amanpour said.

Advertisement

READ MORE: When the call came: Inside Jacinda Ardern's first 72 hours after the Christchurch massacre

Amanpour told the audience interviewing Ardern had been a "great privilege", reminding the room she was the second world leader to give birth while in power.

"But that's not what really counts," she said.

"She reacted to that act of hate with love.

"Each time a journalist asked her 'what is your message today?' she said 'share love'."

New Zealand was completely changed by the March 15 tragedy, Amanpour said.

"There is before the mosque massacre and after the mosque massacre," she said.

"She won't build a wall, she won't slam a door, she will talk about refugees."

Christiane Amanpour praises Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern for her message of "share love" after the mosque massacre: "She won't build a wall, she won't slam a door" #PowerOfWomen NY presented by @lifetimetv pic.twitter.com/QW4Apl1PrQ — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

It comes as Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama told reporters in New Delhi that Ardern's compassion had won his regard.

The mass shooting was "very sad" but afterwards there was no further increase in violence, showing her example of mutual respect to others worked against any reprisal, he said.

"I really admire the New Zealand Prime Minister," he said.

"She's really wonderful."

Meanwhile, a photograph of posters praising Ardern taped to the back of an autorickshaw in Kerala, India, has spread on social media.

The photo shows two posters - one of Ardern in the black headscarf she wore to meet members of the Muslim community following the mosque attacks, with the words 'We salute' written underneath. The other is an image of a silver fern, with the leaves made up of people with their heads bowed, the words 'standing in solidarity' printed across the top.

An autorickshaw driver pays tribute to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand's Muslim community following the Christchurch terror attack which killed 50 people. Photo / Facebook

Ardern's response to the terror attack that killed 50 people has been so widely remarked upon that two petitions were started calling for Ardern to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, one of which originated in France.