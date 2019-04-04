Frida Kahlo with her head wrapped in bandages. Diego Rivera posing with a gas mask.

Miguel Covarrubias at the beach.

The photographs of the three Mexican painters and other works by Nickolas Muray, many never seen before, are going on sale this week in New York.

The images, dating from around 1925 to 1946, are among 78 portraits by the renowned Hungarian-born American photographer, who had a decade-long affair with Kahlo after meeting her in 1931. They are being auctioned and each has a starting price of US$15,000 ($22,000).

"It is the first time that such a large group of photographs by this artist, by Nickolas Muray, go on sale," Sotheby's specialist Aimee Pflieger said.

In this 1940 photo provided by Sotheby's, artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera pose for a portrait. Photo / Nickolas Muray via AP

There are at least 20 photographs of Kahlo, Rivera or the pair of them.

Many photos of Kahlo shot by Muray have become iconic, like one from 1939 in which the painter appears with her hair braided through with purple yarn and wrapped around her head in a sort of crown while a deep magenta shawl drapes her shoulders.

But Pflieger said the ones in the sale are much more intimate.