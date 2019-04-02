Let this news about a woman with two Chinese passports and a device full of malware be a reminder that the Secret Service says it does not maintain visitor logs tracking who enters Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/rpn1vYXYwu — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 2, 2019



Secret Service agents arrested a woman at US President Donald Trump's Florida resort this past weekend after she was found carrying two Chinese passports and a thumb drive with malicious software on it, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege the woman, Yujing Zhang, first told security officials at Mar-a-Lago that she was there to go to the swimming pool, and due to an apparent language barrier, staff at the club thought she was a relative of one of the club's members.

Once inside the grounds, Zhang allegedly told a receptionist that she was there for a United Nations event scheduled for later in the day about Chinese-American relations.

No such event was on the schedule, so the receptionist called the Secret Service, according to court papers.

After Zhang was stopped and questioned, a search of her belongings turned up four cell phones, a laptop, a hard drive, and a thumb drive which contained "malicious malware," according to the criminal complaint.

The document says she told Secret Service agents that a Chinese friend instructed her to travel from Shanghai to the President's Florida resort and make contact with a member of Trump's family.

Authorities said that despite her initial claim to be headed for the pool, she was not carrying a swimsuit.

She is charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and entering a restricted area.