An attempt by two Melbourne men to save a parking spot for their friend has resulted in a tense stand off between them and a driver.

Arik, from St Albans in Melbourne's north-west, slammed the infuriating act by the men as "arrogant" and "un-Australian", the Herald Sun reported.

The 37-year-old was looking for a parking spot on Franklin St about 6.30pm on Saturday (local time) when he noticed an opening.

The motorist thought he had found a park but there was a man holding the spot for a friend. Photo / YouTube

Dashcam footage shows Arik being forced to slam on the brakes after realising there was a man standing in the middle of the vacant park.

He puts his blinker on and waits for the man to move, but he refuses.

Even after beeping the horn and inching forward the man stays in the spot, appearing to shoo him away.

At this point another man comes into view, standing beside the first man.

"You can't just be standing here and blocking people," Arik says to the men.

They appear to tell him that they are saving the spot for a friend.

Both the men can be seen laughing and smiling as the driver attempts to move into the spot. Photo / YouTube

"That doesn't matter. First come, first served," the driver says.

At one point Arik tells the men they are being filmed on his dashcam, prompting one man to laugh and strike a pose for the camera.

During the three-minute stand off the two men can be seen laughing and smiling as they refuse to move from the spot.

One of the men poses for the dashcam after being told they were being filmed. Photo / YouTube

Eventually the men gave in and walked off, allowing the driver to finally park.

"If they had said they were waiting for an elderly or disabled person I would have moved on, but they were acting really arrogant," Arik told the Herald Sun.

"It's a very un-Australian thing to do."

The footage of the clash has been posted to YouTube.