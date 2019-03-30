The bodies of two teenage boys have been pulled from a lake on Fraser Island, north of Queensland.

The two 16-year-old boys, who are Japanese nationals, drowned overnight.

According to Queensland Police, the boys were reported missing from a tour group near Lake McKenzie just after 5pm Friday afternoon.

Two 16-year-old boys have sadly drowned on Fraser Island overnight. Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Two 16-year-old boys have sadly drowned on Fraser Island overnight. Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Their bodies were recovered during a search and rescue operation involving local officers, with assistance from water police and helicopters as well.

The ABC reports that swift water rescue crews, the SES and Rural Fire Service were involved in the search.

The bodies were found this morning at around 8.20am, police confirmed.

Paramedics were called this morning, AAP reports.

Lake McKenzie is a picturesque, popular tourist spot. Photo / Getty Images

Next of kin have been notified, and the police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The lake itself is popular with tourists, and even Prince Harry paid a visit during his last Australian tour last year. It is one of the most visited natural sites on the island