Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers

They were all linked in life and death by sheer and utter tragedy.

Three Americans deeply impacted by recent US school shootings have taken their own lives over the past week. Sydney Aiello, 19, whose two close friends were killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida died on March 17.

The following weekend, a current student at the school who has not yet been publicly identified also died, according to police on Saturday. On Monday, Jeremy Richman, whose 6-year old daughter Avielle was one of 20 children slain at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, was found dead in Newtown, Connecticut.

Their deaths are still being investigated but those who knew and loved them say they were triggered by survivor's guilt and the ongoing trauma of having lost loved ones in such a horrific way.

Two of Ms Aiello's best friends, Meadow Pollack and Joaquin Oliver, were among the dead when former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the school on February 14, 2018 with a semiautomatic weapon, killing 14 students and three staff members.

Sydney took part in the national student movement seeking legal changes on gun control policy. Photo / Supplied

But, according to Coral Springs spokeswoman Lynne Martzelle, "the tragedy of Marjory Stoneman Douglas didn't end on the 14th".

Ms Aiello's parents told local news CBS4 she had been treated for PTSD and suffered from survivor's guilt when a victim fixates on why they were the one to live, not someone else.

Her mother, Cara, told CBS Miami Ms Aiello had had a difficult time with her college classes "because classrooms now scared her". Aiello was a yoga enthusiast and took part in the national student movement seeking legal changes on gun control policy, but ultimately, lost her battle with mental health issues triggered by the mass shooting.

Brett and Blair Israel, family friends of Ms Aiello's, wrote it was a "privilege" to have had her in their lives.

"Sydney spent 19 years writing her story as a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many," a GoFundMe page created to raise money for her funeral read.

"She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga and brightening up the days of others.

"Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need."

Meadow Pollack, 18, was a victim of the Parkland, Florida shooter. Photo / AP

Ms Pollack's father, Andrew, told the Miami Herald his "heart goes out to those poor, poor parents.

"It's terrible what happened. Meadow and Sydney were friends for a long, long time," Mr Pollack said.

But Ms Aielo's death was just the first of similar tragedies to come within a matter of days.

The following weekend, a second student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in nearby Parkland died of "apparent suicide", according to police.

The student has not been identified by the police, but the Miami Herald said it was a male sophomore or second-year student. It also hasn't yet been determined if the death was linked to the massacre one year earlier.

Parkland parents, students, teachers and county officials held a gathering on Sunday to discuss providing more support to the community.

"Today was the first of many meetings with all city, county and mental health experts in order to make sure our students, teachers and parents receive the education they need to prevent the next suicide," Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex was among those killed at Stoneman Douglas, said on Twitter.

A sign hangs on a fence at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter Alaina also was among those killed at Stoneman Douglas, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel "we have students and staff that are still at risk". "We have to recognise after an event like this there is trauma, anxiety and depression," Mr Petty told the newspaper.

"We have to educate parents and teachers to recognise the signs and ask the right questions." David Hogg, an 18-year-old Parkland survivor who has become a leader of a Stoneman Douglas student-led movement for gun control, tweeted: "Rip 17+2. How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government/school district to do anything?"

Stoneman Douglas students became crusaders against gun violence under the banner "March for Our Lives", lobbying for tougher gun control laws and organising protests and rallies.

In Florida, the head of the Emergency Management Division urged the state legislature to devote more resources to helping survivors of the February 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

"Mental health is a bipartisan issue," Jared Moskowitz said on Twitter. "While we are in session NOW is the time."

Third death in days

The day after the second death, it happened a third time.

Newtown Police said the body of Jeremy Richman, 49, was found on Monday. Mr Richman was the father of Avielle, a first grader who was murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre when a gunman opened fire killing 20 children aged between six and seven, plus six adult staff members.

A Newtown police representative said Mr Richman's death "appears to be a suicide", but police would not any other details, only to state the death "does not to appear to be suspicious".

"This is a heartbreaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown community as a whole. The police department's prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time," Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde said in the statement.

Jeremy Richman's daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012. Photo / AP

Neil Heslin, whose son, Jesse Lewis, was also killed at the school, said the Sandy Hook families' grief had been compounded by the publicity and conspiracy theories surrounding the tragedy. He noted Mr Richman was among the Sandy Hook relatives suing Infowars host Alex Jones for saying the Newtown shooting never happened.

"Every day you get up you expect to get punched in the chin with something," Mr Heslin said.

"I give Jeremy credit for what he accomplished with his work and his amazing strength that grew through the years."

Mr Richman was a neuroscientist who was studying the human brain and exploring whether there are neurological signs that predispose people towards violent acts.

He and his wife Jennifer Hensel started The Avielle Foundation, which raises money to provide grants for neurological research. The organisation is dedicated to preventing violence and building compassion through brain research, community engagement and education.

"He had such a clear purpose of what he wanted to do to honour his daughter," a family member of one of the Sandy Hook shooting victims told local newspaper the Hartford Courant. "I'm just shocked. I'm sitting in my car right now crying. The foundation was doing really important work and was doing such good things."

Then US President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks during a news conference about measures to reduce gun violence with Jeremy Richman (back right). Photo / AP

Just last week, Mr Richman spoke at Florida Atlantic University's 2019 Violence Summit.

While visiting, he met with the parents of Stoneman Douglas victims, including Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died there.

Earlier this month, Mr Richman hosted an event at Edmond Town Hall with author and researcher, Brené Brown, on vulnerability and courage.

The office of the chief medical examiner was investigating the exact cause of Mr Richman's death, police said.

Mr Richman and his wife were among the families who sued Jones, the Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist who repeatedly alleged on his radio and online show the massacre was a hoax cooked up by the government.

This month, a US court ruled families of the Sandy Hook victims could sue Remington, the manufacturer of the gun the murderer used, because of the way the weapon was marketed.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202