A Lamborghini driver showing off his $500,000 sports car to a crowd of onlookers lost control of the supercar and crashed into a brick wall and tree.

Two drivers were lined up on a public road in the back streets of London to show off their Lamborghinis.

The Huracan Performance pulls up in front of a crowd of spectators who pull their phones out in anticipation of capturing footage for social media.

However, as the Huracan accelerates away the vehicle quickly spins out of control, mounting the kerb - and slides into a tree.

It spins into a tree and then smashes into a brick wall, severely damaging the £250,000 supercar. Photo / Supercars on the street / YouTube

Supercar fans caught the crash on their phones as they filmed the Lamborghini speed off. Photo / Supercars on the streets / YouTube

The crowd rush to the scene to capture the carnage and check if the driver is okay.

Following the incident, the driver was seen in tears as his half-a-million dollar prized vehicle is smashed up and unable to be driven.

The bonnet was crushed and the boot was completely torn apart after slamming into the tree.

A spectator told the Evening Standard everyone was shocked and worried for the driver.

The Huracan Performante had to be lifted away by a recovery vehicle after the crash on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Supercars on the streets / YouTube

"He was revving and decided to do a launch control, at which point he lost control because of his cold tyres.

"He hit the tree, went up the kerb and hit the wall.

"I'm pretty sure he was crying when he got out, it was easily a write-off.

"The drivers were not participating in drag races, they were just making some noises for the crowd and accelerating away fast.

"The crowd was loving the cars making noise and driving away fast from the event, but everyone seemed shocked and sad to see the crash."

The Huracan Performance goes from 0 to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds - and reaches 200km/h in 8.9 seconds.

The video was posted on YouTube by Supercars on the Streets and has already attracted nearly 200,000 views.