US prosecutors have charged US President Donald Trump critic, lawyer Michael Avenatti, with extortion and bank and wire fraud.

A spokesman for the US Attorney in Los Angeles said Avenatti was arrested today in New York.

Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy says the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Trump faces federal charges in New York and California.

In New York, he was accused of threatening to use his ability to get publicity to harm Nike. Prosecutors say he demanded that the apparel company give him US$10 million.

Prosecutors in California planned to release more details at a news conference.

Avenatti represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement to speak about her alleged affair with Trump.

- AP

