The key findings of the Mueller report have been sent to Congress. What do they mean?


1) Good for Trump

2) Good and bad

3) Things to note

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4) Questions to be answered

5) It's up to Congress, release the full report

Related articles:

WORLD

Mueller probe: 'No conspiracy but Trump not exonerated'

25 Mar, 2019 8:39am
4 minutes to read
WORLD

Democrats ready to go to Supreme Court for report

25 Mar, 2019 7:56am
3 minutes to read
WORLD

The battle over releasing the Mueller report begins as Trump allies claim victory

24 Mar, 2019 6:13pm
8 minutes to read