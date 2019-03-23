WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

A Canadian Catholic priest was stabbed in front of dozens of stunned worshippers as he was celebrating mass Friday morning at Montreal's St. Joseph's Oratory.

Montreal police said a 911 call was placed at around 8.40am local time. When officers arrived at the landmark church, a male suspect was already detained by security guards.

Philip Barrett, who was sitting near the front of the church, said he saw a tall man, who appeared to be a Caucasian in his 30s, rise from a pew and quickly walk to attack Rev. Claude Grou, the Oratory's rector.

"He walked over behind the altar and he seemed to strike the priest's body," Barrett said.

"I think the priest fell down at that time. I do remember the priest was moving away from the man but it happened so quickly there was almost no time to react."

The service was live-streamed on a Catholic channel. Video shows a tall man in a dark jacket and white baseball cap rounding the altar and charging at Grou as he thrusts his right arm toward the priest. Grou runs backward a few steps before the assailant pushes him into a banner.

As screams are heard in the background, a group of people run forward, surrounding and blocking the suspect.

Viewer Discretion is Advised

A Catholic priest was stabbed during a morning mass at Montreal's St. Joseph's Oratory on Friday, by a man whose motives remain as of yet unclear. The priest was rushed to the hospital, while the suspect was subsequently arrested.#prieststabbed pic.twitter.com/TSLjm4pJhP — On The News Line (@OnTheNewsLine) March 22, 2019

Barrett said people quickly restrained the suspect, who did not struggle. He said the suspect didn't speak or call out during the attack.

There was no other information immediately available about why the priest may have been attacked.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the victim suffered minor injuries to his upper body and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was to be questioned by police Friday morning.

Barrett said Grou crumpled to the ground after the attack, but he appeared to be conscious and alert about 15 minutes later when paramedics wheeled him to an ambulance.

He said members of the congregation immediately began praying.

Police arrested this man at oratory following stabbing of a priest this morning @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/H8hr6vPr5c — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) March 22, 2019

"We're reassured, because when he left the oratory he was conscious and could talk, which we see as a good sign," said Celine Barbeau, a spokeswoman for the church.

St. Joseph's Oratory is among Canada's largest churches, and pilgrims from all over the world are drawn to its domed roof and stunning architecture.

Barrett said that he, like the rest of the roughly 60 people present, was shocked that an attack would happen in a place he has come to see as a haven.

"I really find it's a welcoming place," he said. "I just hope that as a result of this, I mean, I can imagine they're going to need more security, but I hope they can still keep that welcoming spirit."