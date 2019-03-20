A right-wing activist who violently tackled the teen known as Egg Boy also described the Christchurch mosque attack as "karma".

Melbourne man Neil Erikson was one of a group who crash-tackled teen William Connolly, moments after he had egged Senator Fraser Anning at a protest rally.

A group of men violently pinned the teen to the ground.

The 17-year-old boy from Hampton, Melbourne rose to fame after smashing an egg on Anning's head after the Senator made comments blaming Muslims for the Christchurch terror attack.

Connolly's lawyer Peter Gordon has said there was "no indication" charges would be laid against the teen.

Connolly was interviewed by police but has since been released.

Gordon also confirmed his client would not pursue legal action against the Senator or his supporters who put him in a headlock.

Egg Boy confirmed he will donate the money from a crowdfunding campaign to the victims of the Christchurch attacks.

In an online post after Friday's shootings, Erikson claimed the far-right movement was "the sleeping dragon that has now awoken".

"It is karma, this is what happens when you attack a people for so long," he said.

"I am not surprised this happened. I am not condoning terrorism or going out and shooting people, but what do you expect when your religion goes around beheading, murdering, raping white Christians particularly in the western world."

Erikson is also subject to a warrant in relation to charges of using threats to prevent a clergyman discharging duties, and disturbing religious worship.

In May of 2018 it is alleged that Erikson and up to seven other people stormed into the Anglican Parish of Gosford dressed as Roman soldiers and Jesus Christ to protest against Father Rod Bower.

Erikson told Daily Mail Australia the protest was against perceived left wing bias by Fr Bower.

"He uses his position at the church to share political vocal points and I am within my rights to protest his church," Erikson said.

"The law is for religious people not political activists.'"

Father Bower took to Twitter when he saw the footage of Connolly being held down and recognised Erikson.