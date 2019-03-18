An Adelaide man who posted comments on social media supporting the Christchurch terror attack has been granted bail on condition he keep off the internet.

Chad Rolf Vinzelberg, 37, hung his head and wept as he faced Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday, AAP reported.

Vinzelberg was facing charges related to possession of weapons and the police prosecutor told the court police were made aware of comments he shared on social media supporting the mass shooting in two Christchurch mosques that claimed 50 lives.

Chad Vinzelberg outside court after facing firearm charges and allegedly supporting the Christchurch terror attack online. Photo / news.com.au

Prosecutor Brevet Sergeant Peter Finey told the court police were on Friday made aware of comments posted by Vinzelberg and photos that showed him with a firearm, AAP reported.

"It was after the Christchurch massacre," he said.

"He posted certain things on Facebook in support of that."

Finey said police were opposed to all forms of bail.

Magistrate Gary Gumpl released Vinzelberg on $2000 bail on the condition he does not access or post anything on the internet, and he will reappear before the court in December.