It's been a hell of a week for Fraser Anning — but his abrasive "victim blaming" comments in the wake of Christchurch and his reaction to being egged may spell his downfall.

Speaking to the media this morning, he spoke out about the infamous egging incident on Saturday — when he threw two slaps at a teenager who was then wrestled to the ground.

"I don't regret anything I do," he said. "I defended myself, that's what Australians do usually, they defend themselves.

"He got a slap across the face which is what his mother should have given him a long time ago because he's been misbehaving badly."

Advertisement

The Queensland independent senator laughed off threats from Scott Morrison, saying: "I hope it's not too painful. What's he going to do? Flog me with his lace hanky? I don't know."

He is now facing an unprecedented tide of public backlash that has taken the form of a Change.org petition, which has amassed more than one million signatures.

That makes it by far the largest Australian online petition in history, eclipsing the Sydney Opera House horse racing advertising backlash last year, and its creator has a simple aim — to remove Anning from parliament.

"Senator Fraser Anning's views have no place in the government of our democratic and multicultural country," the petition reads.

"Within the bounds of Australian law, we request that he be pushed to resign from his position as Senator, and if appropriate, be investigated by law enforcement agencies for supporting right wing terrorism."

However, Anning played the pressure down.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion," he said. "One million have signed, but a lot of people have told me their happy to stay where I'm at.

"I'll let them decide at the ballot box, they can vote me out if they like."

The petition points to his divisive comments following the Christchurch terrorist mass shooting on Friday.

"Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?" Anning tweeted shortly after 50 innocent Muslims were shot dead in their place of worship.

"The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place," he said in a later statement.