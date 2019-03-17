Support for the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks is coming in all forms from across the Tasman.

This afternoon, on a Gold Coast beach, a number of men came together to perform a powerful haka to honour the victims.

The group performed "Ka Mate" in front of a crowd on the beach and a video posted to Facebook has quickly gone viral, with nearly 6000 shares in less than five hours.

One of the men in the video can be seen wearing the iconic Red Band gumboots and waving an Aboriginal flag.

The haka featured a man in Red Band gumboots waving an Aboriginal flag. Photo / Facebook

The video was posted by a New Zealander living on the Gold Coast.

New Zealanders living overseas have been coming together to share their grief and honour the victims of the tragic terrorist attack.

In New Zealand, a number of haka have also been performed for the victims.

Earlier today, Black Power members performed an emotional haka outside the Al Noor Mosque cordon in Christchurch.