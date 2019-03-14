Britain's Parliament has voted against holding a new Brexit referendum, at least for now.

Lawmakers defeated by a decisive 334-85 vote a motion that called for another public vote on whether to stay in the European Union or leave.

Campaigners for a new referendum are divided over whether the time is right to push for a second Brexit vote.

This vote on Thursday doesn't prevent lawmakers from trying again later to win Parliament's support for a second Brexit referendum.

Britain voted by 52-to-48 percent in 2016 to leave the EU.Britain's Parliament is holding a series of votes Thursday on whether to delay the UK's departure from the 28-nation bloc, which is currently scheduled for March 29.

Acknowledging that the Brexit process is stuck, the British government says it will give lawmakers a series of votes on what to do next if Parliament does not approve an EU divorce deal by next week.

Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a deal with the EU on withdrawal terms, but Parliament has twice rejected it — and Britain is due to leave the EU in 15 days, on March 29.

May has signalled that she plans to try one more time next week to win backing for her deal.

Her deputy prime minister, David Lidington, says that if it is rejected, the government will "facilitate" votes in late March or early April "to seek a majority on the way forward".

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump says Britain's debate over leaving the European Union is "tearing the country apart".

Trump made the comment as he welcomed Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House for an early St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Trump said he's "surprised at how badly" the Brexit negotiations have been handled.

Trump, who sees himself as a deal-maker, said he gave advice to British Prime Minister Theresa May but she didn't listen to him.

He said both sides are very "cemented in" and he called it a "tough situation" and a "shame".