A huge police operation is underway in New York after reports an active shooter is on the loose at a hospital.

Police, SWAT teams and armed vehicles have surrounded New York Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville amid reports that a man with a shotgun had walked inside, the Daily Mail reported.

Police vehicles are also block off entrances to the hospital, according to WPIX.

Hospital employee Macaulay Mike said her heard 'code silver' on the loudspeaker, which means someone has a weapon.

Advertisement

"I just ran out," Mike told The Journal News. "I got out of there."

"Nobody seemed to be really take it serious, but I got out of there."

Police told NBC 4 New York they were investigating a report of a man with a gun. A dispatcher at the Bronxville police described it as an "ongoing situation."

- More to come