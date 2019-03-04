At first glance, life seems pretty rosy for the heavily tattooed former Bandidos Motorcycle Club president who calls himself "Infamous".

Last week, the only thing Brett "Kaos" Pechey could complain to his 5500 Instagram followers about was that there was nowhere to park his "new toy"— a glistening new cherry red Ducati motorbike — outside his South Perth home.

"The new toy just got back from make over," he wrote alongside a picture of the bike last week.

Pechey has been spending big - including a a $160,000 Range Rover Sport.

"When u got to rent extra care spaces due to having to (sic) many toys … life problems."

Pechey's followers have become accustomed to this sort of post, as he regularly spams their feeds updates on his latest luxury purchases — including a solid gold Rolex and a $160,000 Range Rover Sport in recent months.

However, somebody noticed something was a little off with his latest Ducati boast and decided to engage in a bit of amateur detective work.

They discovered, using a reverse image search, "Pechey's picture" — supposedly taken in South Perth — had actually been taken from Google Images.

News.com.au searched the image and found it had appeared on several websites since 2017, and it was even featured on Ducati's Instagram page.

The embarrassing discovery — publicised by Instagram page Flop Hunting — has led to a mass roasting of the former bikie boss on social media.

"He deserves a trophy for the biggest flop," wrote one commenter.

And, as many pointed out, it's not the first time Pechey has been caught pulling the wool over his followers' eyes.

In November, he posted a picture of five Louis Vuitton bags — supposedly stacked up in his home. However, a reverse image search found the image had been taken from Google.

Pechey wanted to show off his 'new toy' but an identical image appeared on Ducati's Instagram page two years ago.

Pechey was engaged in a social media feud with ex-Hells Angel bikie and former mate Ben "Notorious" Geppert after breaking up with his heavily tattooed fiancee, Rikki Louise Jones, just a few months into their engagement last year.

It came soon after an apparent falling out between Ms Jones and her Instagram star sister Allaina Diana Jones, who goes by the Instagram name of Allaina Vader.

Ms Vader dated former Hells Angels bikie Geppert.

The news of Pechey's proposal, which was greeted with congratulatory wishes from several of Ms Jones' 33,7000 followers, came amid legal turmoil for Pechey.

Pechey faces charges including assaulting police, wilful damage and public nuisance.

Rikki Louise Jones and Pechey broke up last year. Photo / Supplied

Bikie girlfriends Rikki Louise Jones and Allaina Vader appear to have fallen out with each other. Photo / Supplied

In April 2018, Pechey was allegedly involved in a three-hour stand-off involving 26 police. He allegedly barricaded himself in Ms Jones' Gold Coast home armed with swords and threatened to stab officers "if they didn't shoot him".