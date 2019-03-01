Scientists say Nasa's newest Mars lander has started digging into the red planet, but has hit a few snags.

The German Aerospace Center said yesterday its drilling instrument on the InSight lander hit what appeared to be a couple of stones. It only managed to dig between 18 centimetres and 50 centimetres, far short of the first dig's goal.

Over time, the team is shooting for a depth of up to 5m, which would set an otherworldly record. The lander is digging deep to measure Mars' internal temperature.

InSight landed on Mars last November. Flight controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California sent commands to the lander Thursday to begin digging.

- AP