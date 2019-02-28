Donald Trump has walked away from signing an agreement on denuclearisation with Kim Jong-un after their meeting abruptly ended.

The White House earlier said "no joint agreement was reached" between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim at their closely watched second summit.

"But their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," press secretary Sarah Sanders wrote in a statement.

Trump addressed media at a press conference shortly after the pair were seen heading back to their hotels in the unexpected schedule change.

Advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after their first meeting in Hanoi.

"We literally just left and spent all day with Kim Jong-un who's quite a guy and quite a character," he said.

"We had some options and at this time we've decided not to do any of those.

"Sometimes you have to walk and this was just one of those times."

Trump later clarified it was a friendly walk and the meeting ended well.

"We shook hands. There's a warmth we have. We're positioned to do something very special.

"The relationship was warm and when we walked away it was a friendly walk."

Trump said the pair could not reach an agreement on nuclear sanctions.

"They wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," he said.

"We haven't given up and frankly I think we'll be very good friends with Korea and North Korea.

"I've been telling everybody they have tremendous potential.

"He wants to denuke, he just wants to do areas that are less important than what we want.

"He has a certain vision and it's not exactly our vision but it's a lot closer than it was a year ago and eventually we'll get there. For this particular visit we decided that we had to walk."

Earlier Sanders said the pair had "very good and constructive meetings".

"The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearisation and economic driven concepts," she said.

South Korean stocks continued to fall after the abrupt change in the summit schedule indicated potential difficulties.

North Koreans watch TV news reporting the second summit between their leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi.

A planned working lunch was cancelled and a signing ceremony was supposed to take place afterwards.

Preliminary negotiations had gone over time which caused the lunch's cancellation.

"Something's gone wrong," David Speers said on Sky News from Hanoi.

BBC's Jon Sopel said: "It's hard to overstate what a serious failure this is. After eight months of talks you don't organise a summit, bring the principals in to put their signature on draft deal - only for it all to turn to dust. A lot of seasoned diplomats had warned of the risks."

A South Korean government official told CNN they were as perplexed as the world now.

"The whole world was waiting for an agreement and so were we," the official said.

Awkward sighting at Kim-Trump talks

You've no doubt been seeing a lot of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in coverage of the Hanoi summit.

But there's another powerful figure who keeps not-so-covertly popping up, despite her best intentions — the dictator's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Kim Yo Jong, 30, accompanied her brother on his trip to Vietnam for his second meeting with Mr Trump.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's younger sister, has become one of the most trusted members of the North Korean inner circle.



Yet... pic.twitter.com/yYWjQWLjWO — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) February 28, 2019

Kim is the second-most powerful person in the hermit nation. The NK News describes her as "one of the most trusted members of the North Korean inner circle", noting how she has been tasked with such important missions as visiting South Korea to attend the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening.

But despite being her brother's closest confidant, Kim has kept a firm distance from the two leaders.

In footage shared on Twitter, she can be seen awkwardly peering out from behind a wall as Trump and Kim Jong-un stroll through the hotel grounds with their translators, before making a dash in the opposite direction: