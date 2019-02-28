Pakistani police say troops deployed in the disputed region of Kashmir have continued trading fire with India, forcing villagers living near the contested frontier to move to safer places even as the two nuclear-armed nations appeared to be stepping back from the brink.

The clashes came after Pakistan's military said it shot down two Indian warplanes on Wednesday in the disputed region of Kashmir and captured a pilot, answering an airstrike a day earlier by Indian fighter jets inside Pakistan and raising tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to a level unseen in two decades.

Within hours Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan went on television urging peace talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying both countries needed to step back from the brink and warning that "miscalculations" could drag their two countries into a war that neither side would benefit from. "Let's sit together to talk to find a solution," Khan said.

There was no reply from Modi, but India acknowledged that one of its air force planes was "lost" in skirmishes with Pakistan and that its pilot was "missing in action".

Pakistan's military later circulated a video of a man with a moustache who identified himself as the Indian pilot, sipping tea and responding to questions, mostly by saying, "You know I can't answer that." He appeared in good health as he was questioned about his hometown, his aircraft and his mission.

The downing of the Indian aircraft came on a chaotic day that also saw mortar shells fired by Indian troops from across the frontier dividing the two sectors of Kashmir kill six civilians and wound several others. A helicopter crash in the region also killed six Indian air force officials and a civilian on the ground.

The clashes come after a suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir on February 14. The Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack. India accuses Pakistan of cultivating such groups.