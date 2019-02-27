He is a former military dictator who briefly seized power in the 1980s and now says he regrets his ruthless past.

Spare in charisma and physique, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari faces new pressure to deliver after yesterday securing a second term in Africa's most populous nation.

The 76-year-old Buhari won Sunday's election despite frustration with what many people have called a slow, insufficient approach to tackling corruption, insecurity and the economy.

The President is seen as unusually upright and reserved in this vibrant country of some 190 million people, where gregarious politicians spend heavily to secure lucrative posts — often becoming ensnared in graft.

Advertisement

"He remains an aloof and disengaged leader, walled off from his own Government and party, and from Nigerians themselves," Matthew Page and Sola Tayo recently wrote for the Chatham House thinktank.

But many Nigerians, remembering Buhari's reputation for sometimes harsh discipline, had cheered when he unseated incumbent President Goodluck Johnathan in 2015, hoping he would act on vows to tame corruption and defeat a deadly Boko Haram extremist insurgency.

Wielding a broom, Buhari played up the role as cleanup man.

Despite inheriting widespread goodwill, his first term was difficult, and he faced serious — and unanswered — questions about his health. He spent more than 150 days outside the country for unspecified medical treatment.

A year into his term Nigeria's heavily oil-dependent economy, Africa's largest, fell into a rare recession when global crude prices crashed. The recession is over but growth remains slow, and the President was criticised for hurting the currency, the naira, with overly protective measures.

Buhari's top election challenger, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, appealed to many Nigerians' hunger for an economic breakthrough by making claims of lifting 50 million people out of poverty by 2025.

That resonated with a country embarrassed by the news last year that it now led the world in the number of people in extreme poverty. But Abubakar has never shaken corruption allegations from his time in office, and some Nigerians were worried by his proposal to privatise the state oil company.

While Buhari points to progress in agriculture and infrastructure to appeal to his large base of rural supporters, many people grumble that both inflation and unemployment, now at nearly 25 per cent, are painfully high.

In the north, the military has pushed the decade-old Boko Haram extremist insurgency from many urban centres it once savaged, but a new extremist faction pledging allegiance to Isis has made a deadly resurgence in recent months, overrunning military bases in the northeast.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the extremists in one of the world's most dire humanitarian crises.

These problems are wearing Buhari out, some Nigerians say.

"All is not well," Vincent Ikemelu said outside St Charles Family Parish in Kano ahead of the election. "If he forces his way to get another term, it will not be good for him."