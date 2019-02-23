Democrats controlling the US House of Representatives have teed up a vote this week to block President Donald Trump from using a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the US-Mexico border, accelerating a showdown in Congress that could divide Republicans and lead to Trump's first veto.

The Democrats introduced a resolution yesterday to block Trump's declaration, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote on the measure on Wednesday. It is sure to pass, and the GOP-run Senate may adopt it as well. Trump quickly promised a veto.

"Will I veto it? 100 per cent," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Any Trump veto would likely be sustained, but the upcoming battle will test Republican support for the president's move, which even some of his allies view as a stretch — and a slap at lawmakers' control over the power of the federal purse.

Pelosi said she'd honour her oath of office and uphold the Constitution, adding, "I wish he would have the same dedication to that oath of office himself." Speaking to reporters in Laredo, Texas, she said, "This is a path I would not recommend he go down. I don't expect him to sign it, but I do expect us to send it" to him.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo / AP

House GOP leaders will urge rank-and-file Republicans on Tuesday to oppose the measure, Republican aides said. If all Democrats and at least 55 Republicans vote for it, it would pass by a veto-proof margin — a two-thirds majority.

A staff aide introduced the measure during a House session in which Representative Don Beyer presided over an almost-empty chamber.

"What the president is attempting is an unconstitutional power grab," said Representative Joaquin Castro, the sponsor of the resolution, on a call with reporters. "There is no emergency at the border."

Trump's declaration of a national emergency gives him access to about $3.6 billion in funding for military construction projects to divert to border fencing.