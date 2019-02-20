An Australian driver caught up in a terrifying road rage incident with a couple has revealed what unfolded during the violent confrontation.

The incident, which lasted more than 30 minutes and unfolded across more than 20 kilometres of road, ended with the driver's car smashed with a metal pipe.

It was sparked when a man driving a Holden Astra accidentally cut off a couple in a Commodore in Port Adelaide, Seven News reports.

A brawl then broke out and fists flew on the side of a busy road during peak-hour traffic.

Vehicles stopped on Port Wakefield Rd as drivers watched the ordeal unfold.

"I tried to reach in and take his keys, he put the car in reverse and dragged me along a little bit, and she came at me with a spanner and that's when I took that off her," the Astra driver explained.

He got back into his car and sped off, hoping that the couple chasing him would give up.

However, they continued to follow him before pulling off a dangerous manoeuvre at a busy intersection.

The Astra driver's efforts to escape ended derailed when he ran out of fuel.

Luckily, he was able to get out of his car before the woman started smashing it with a metal pipe.

The door panels were smashed in and the side and rear windows shattered in the attack.

"No one wanted to give in, who was right and who was wrong, so it was a battle-to-the-end kind of thing," a witness said.

Police are investigating the incident, telling Seven News that both parties were at fault.