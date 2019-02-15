Reports of a person carrying a 'deadly weapon' on Netflix's Hollywood site have prompted an evacuation and lockdown of the facility.

Local television station KTLA reports sources at the building saying they had been evacuated, but have not been told why.

A Los Angeles Police Department official said officers were responding to 'second hand' information that an armed person was on the site. One person is undergoing questioning in custody.

Police are in @netflix building, walking around multiple rooms. This is my view. #netflix pic.twitter.com/tBRgaqzDdv — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNorlian) February 15, 2019

Unconfirmed social media posts coming from the Netflix office are citing speculation that there are fears of an active shooter.

Advertisement

Heavily armed LAPD officers are currently moving through the facility, room to room.

In a statement, Netflix officials sought to downplay the incident. It says police "received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees."

KTLA5, which has its offices near the Netflix building, says at least a dozen LAPD officers could be seen at the entrance of the lot on Van Ness Avenue, near the Netflix building.

KTLA was informing employees to "move to interior spaces" and away from windows as a "precautionary measure."