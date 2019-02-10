Western Australian police officers were left in complete shock after pulling a drunk driver over for a breath test and seeing the "impossible" result he returned.

The Derby Police pulled the 36-year-old male driver over on Rowan Street at 2.45am on Sunday morning.

He reportedly failed the preliminary breath test and was taken to Derby Police station where he returned a reading that "biologically shouldn't even be possible".

He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.341, which the police likened to "driving while under a surgical anaesthetic or being in a coma", news.com.au reported.

The reading was four times over the level needed to get a driver disqualified.

But that wasn't the end of it, the driver was also found to have two prior life disqualifications.

He was served with another disqualification notice and charged with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and no authority to drive.

Derby Police shared a photo of the stunning reading to Twitter, sparking outrage from social media users.

"Lock him up for a long time, the guy obviously isn't getting the message and is a hazard to anyone driving, walking on the streets," one person wrote.

Another said: "Glad I'm not anywhere near Derby with that idiot on the road."