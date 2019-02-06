President Donald Trump is calling for more bipartisan cooperation in his State of the Union address today as he stands before a Congress bitterly divided over his demand for border-wall funding that resulted in a 35-day partial government shutdown.

The nationally televised 3pm NZT address in the House chamber - which was delayed a week after Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew an initial invitation during the shutdown - offers Trump a chance to showcase his immigration proposals.

Aides said he will also highlight areas where he hopes to forge consensus, including around infrastructure projects and cutting the cost of prescription drugs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia last year, is set to give her party's response.

Posturing over Trump's speech - and what it means for him at this point in his presidency - began long before his scheduled trip to Capitol Hill.

In materials sent to lawmakers' staff ahead of Trump's State of the Union, the White House highlighted excerpts and several key messages of the address. The theme of the speech is "Choosing Greatness."

The White House reminded Hill staffers that, "As always, we would welcome positive statements from your bosses after the speech."

Ivanka Trump, left, and Lara Trump

"Together, we can break decades of political stalemate," Trump will say, according to the White House.

"We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future. The decision is ours to make."

The White House says Trump will "cast an inspiring vision of American greatness," "express confidence in this hopeful future" and "encourage Congress to reject the politics of resistance and retribution and instead adopt a spirit of cooperation and compromise."

That's a markedly different tone from the dark vision of America Trump outlined in his 2017 inaugural address.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In an appearance on Fox News Channel, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump was in a "great mood." His address, she said, would be about "looking forward, a visionary speech about the great things that we can do in this country."

Trump is not going to draw a majority of the Supreme Court for this third address to Congress.

Only four of the nine justices are expected. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justice Elena Kagan will maintain their perfect attendance records since joining the court, he in 2005 and she in 2010.

They will be joined by Trump's choices for the court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, making his second appearance, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, making his first.

Some on the far right had taken to social media to demand that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attend, to show the country that she was alive and well. Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove malignant nodules in her left lung on December 21, and was absent for the court's January oral arguments.

They were the first hearings the 85-year-old justice has missed since joining the court in 1993, although she has been working from home and will participate in deciding the 11 cases the court heard in that sitting.

Ginsburg made her first public appearance since the surgery yesterday at an event in Washington sponsored by the National Constitution Center.

Justice Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Jr. stopped going to the State of the Union years ago. Justice Sonia Sotomayor sometimes attends and sometimes doesn't.

The most loyal justice, though, will also be absent. Justice Stephen Breyer has rarely missed the event since he joined the court in 1994 - as this chart shows, in some years he was the only justice who attended. But he is out of the country on a long-scheduled trip.

Democratic members of Congress

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has invited Ronan Byrne, a Long Island air traffic controller who worked without pay for 35 days during the government shutdown, to be his guest for tonight's speech.

In a statement, Schumer called Byrne "a prime example of a dedicated and professional federal worker - doing a vital job for the American public - who was put through the ringer for no good reason."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor in advance of Trump's speech and said the nation has made real progress under Trump despite "Beltway melodrama."

"From historic tax reform and regulatory reform, to huge progress in the fight against Isis, to landmark progress in the nationwide fight against opioid addiction, the story of the last two years has been one of immense policy progress for our nation," McConnell said.

"The American people are less interested in Beltway melodrama and more interested in that classic question - 'Am I better off than I was two years ago?' And on this front - thanks to a few key Republican victories and a number of major bipartisan accomplishments, the State of our Union is strong and growing stronger."

Senator Kamala Harris who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, announced that she would deliver remarks before Trump speaks.

In addition, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., plans to deliver a live-streamed response to Trump after the president's remarks.