A photograph of three exhausted firefighters has been shared across social media, with people praising the men for their "selfless" act.

The worn-out firefighters were pictured covered in ash after battling bushfires in Tasmania. More than 191,000 hectares have been destroyed across the state.

The picture was shared to Facebook by The Wolfe Brothers and shows Jason Luck, John Kroczewski, and Paul Catteral.

The men have been praised for their efforts. Photo / The Wolfe Brothers Facebook

"If you are unaware currently in Tasmania there is some seriously bad Bush Fires. Nearly 3 per cent of the state has been destroyed," the post read.

"A friend sent us this photo. LOOK at these incredible men, they look like they have been in a war zone!"

The photo was taken by fellow firefighter John Lyons after they had been battling blazes for 12 hours at Gell River.

The picture was uploaded on Friday and has since had over 37,000 likes and nearly 24,000 shares.

Thousands of people flocked to the comment section to praise all of the firefighters currently fighting the fires across the state.

"These guys are the unsung heroes of this great country," one person said

"Can't thank these hero's enough. They deserve so much more than just a thank you," another wrote.

One added: "They are amazing selfless people."

An emergency warning remains in place for central Tasmania as dozens of fires continue to burn across the state.

Volatile fire conditions caused blazes to flare across the state on Sunday and some towns remain under threat.

The emergency warning is in place for Reynolds Neck with residents warned burning embers would threaten homes before the main fire front and told to go to a safer location if the path was clear.

Dear people,

Our bushfire crisis began with over 1500 lightning strikes on the 15th. 1. & now we have so many bushfires burning, some out of control. Thank you to the wonderful firefighters, TFS & volunteers. To everyone please stay safe <3

Warmest regards from Tasmania,

Tia pic.twitter.com/XflpD6pv9h — Ahola Dream Team (@AholaDreamTeam) January 31, 2019

Waterloo, Surges Bay, Brooks Bay, Glendevie and Police Point in the south had emergency warnings in place overnight. They have since been downgraded to watch and act advice level.

There may be a reprieve on the horizon, though, after a cool change on Sunday evening.

Forecasters are predicting a "reasonable chance" of statewide rain of 10-20 millimetres on Thursday.

"That is the most optimistic rain event that we've seen in the last couple of weeks," the Bureau of Meteorology's Simon McCulloch said.

Incredible photos from the Tasmanian bushfires 1. Miena by Alex Eldridge 2. Tahune Forest Airwalk by Matt Davis 3. The Great Pine Tier fire by Alex Eldridge 4. The view from a shack at Miena by Heath Holden #Tasmania pic.twitter.com/CXRipVQ2Wl — Tasmania Today (@today_tasmania) January 28, 2019

The fires have razed three homes and a near-century-old trapper's hut and caused significant damage to the popular Tahune Airwalk.

Vast tracks of wilderness in the state's southwest have been charred.

The Tasmania Fire Service has said it is "highly likely" properties were lost, particularly in Huon Valley townships south of Geeveston and near Waterloo.

Crews will assess the impact on communities once it's safe.