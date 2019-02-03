Pretty sure we just saw a plane crash into a neighborhood in Yorba Linda pic.twitter.com/W6p6KPvvpt — Tom Delonge's lip ring (@LipServX) February 3, 2019



A plane has reportedly crashed in Yorba Linda, California.

Emergency responders were on the scene, Breaking911.com reported.

The small aircraft went down near Yorba Linda Country Club and Golf Course.

Breaking911.com said videos posted online showed at least two homes up in flames.

The Orange County Fire Authority confirmed that at least two homes were on fire in the area of Kellogg Drive and Orangethrope Avenue, CBS reported.

A video showed one home engulfed in a fireball in the residential area as horrified neighbours looked on. A small piece of possible wreckage burned in the street.