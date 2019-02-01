UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An informal Security Council meeting has heard that many countries are failing to take action to stop the financing of terrorists and aren't responding to the real threats their nations face.

John Carlson of the Financial Action Task Force, which sets standards and promotes implementation of measures to combat terrorist financing, said its assessment shows that "while many countries have basic laws in place, they're not using them effectively as yet."

"More than half of the countries, for example, are not taking effective action to prosecute terrorist financing or on (imposing) targeted financial sanctions," he said Thursday.

Tom Keatinge, from the London-based Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies, said Task Force data shows approximately 60 percent of the 70 countries it evaluated "require major or fundamental improvements."