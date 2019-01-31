GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A court has ordered the government of the South American country of Guyana to hold general elections by March following a no-confidence motion.

The ruling comes as Guyana prepares to become what experts believe could be Latin America's second-biggest oil producer within the next decade.

Chief Justice Roxanne George declared the no-confidence motion legal on Thursday and said elections were required unless Parliament votes to extend the power of the current government. It is unclear if that will happen.

The Dec. 21 motion was passed with 33 votes instead of the 34 majority votes the government contends is needed.

Attorney General Basil Williams said he plans to appeal the ruling.