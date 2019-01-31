NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A parking garage fire at Newark Liberty International Airport that damaged more than a dozen vehicles has been extinguished.

Authorities say the fire began at shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on the rooftop of the garage for the airport's Terminal C.

Seventeen cars were damaged. The fire sent flames and heavy black smoke spewing into the air. No injuries have been reported.

The Newark Fire Department says the fire was brought under control shortly before 8 a.m.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, says other airport operations weren't affected.

The Terminal C garage remained closed late Thursday morning.

The Newark Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.