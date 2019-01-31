PARIS (AP) — The Paris public prosecutor's office says two French policemen have been convicted of gang rape in a jury trial from a Canadian tourist's report of being assaulted at the French capital's police headquarters.

The jury verdicts were announced in court on Thursday. The officers received 7-year prison sentences.

The victim, Emily Spanton, said a group of officers she met in an Irish pub in April 2014 offered to give her a night tour of Paris police headquarters. The headquarters and its address have appeared in many crime movies and novels.

She said she was forced to drink whisky and perform oral sex there and was raped several times.

Advertisement

The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual violence unless they agreed to be named or came forward voluntarily and identified themselves, as Spanton did.