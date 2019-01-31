JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli and Palestinian officials have signaled that security coordination between them will continue, despite a looming midnight deadline that will cut off all U.S. assistance to the Palestinians.

Security cooperation in the West Bank is one of the few remaining areas of contact between Israel and President Mahmoud Abbas' Palestinian Authority after years of otherwise rocky ties, with both sides joined in a common struggle against the Islamic militant group Hamas.

This coordination has been thrown into doubt by a law that requires the U.S. to cut off its financial assistance to the Palestinians as of midnight Friday.

While all sides agree the coordination is beneficial, it was doubtful the issue would be resolved before the deadline. Still, there were no signs that the behind-the-scenes cooperation would end.