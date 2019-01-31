NEW YORK (AP) — A defense lawyer at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo has accused government witnesses of lying about his exploits.

Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman asked jurors in closing arguments Thursday to not accept testimony by dishonest cooperators as fact.

Lichtman singled out an allegation by a cooperator that Joaquin Guzman had paid a $100 milion bribe to a Mexican president to call off a manhunt. He argued that made no sense since authorities still arrested his client and sent him to the U.S. in 2017 to face drug-trafficking charges.

A prosecutor in her closing Wednesday called the evidence against Guzman "overwhelming." She argued that his constant attempts to evade capture were proof of his guilt.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Monday.