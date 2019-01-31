NEW YORK (AP) — Intel is changing Robert Swan's status as interim CEO, to permanent.

Swan, 58, has led the chipmaker since June, when CEO Brian Krzanich resigned after the company learned that he had carried on a consensual relationship with an employee. The relationship violated Intel's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.

Swan had been the company's chief financial since 2016 and becomes somewhat of a rarity as CEO of Intel: an outsider. Krzanich had been CEO for five years, and joined Intel Corp. in 1982 as an engineer.

Swan had previously worked at General Atlantic LLC, a private equity firm.

Swan takes over during a tricky period for Intel Inc. The Santa Clara, California, company recently cut its outlook amid rising trade tensions and a slowing global economy.