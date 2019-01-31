CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police have recovered more surveillance footage of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett walking before and after he says he was attacked by two masked men, but they haven't found video of the attack.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) also said Thursday that Smollett and his manager say they were talking on the phone when he was attacked at 2 a.m. Tuesday, but that Smollett has declined to hand his phone records to police.

Police released images Wednesday of two people who were walking in the area around that time Tuesday, but Guglielmi stresses that they are not considered suspects and are being sought because they were in the vicinity.

Smollett, who is gay and black, says two men beat him, hurled racial and homophobic insults at him, poured an "unknown chemical substance" on him and looped a rope around his neck before fleeing.