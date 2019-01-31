WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is voicing optimism before he meets with representatives from China for trade talks Thursday.

But Trump says "No final deal" will be made until he sits down again with Chinese President Xi Jinping "in the near future" to discuss "some of the long standing and more difficult points."

U.S. and Chinese negotiators on Wednesday opened two days of high-level talks aimed at settling a trade war that has weakened both economies.

Trump tweets the meetings are "going well with good intent and spirit on both sides," even though the odds seem stacked against any substantive resolution.

Trump has set a March deadline for increasing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent.

He says: "All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved."