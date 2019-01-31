ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's government says it will bring the NATO accession agreement for Macedonia to parliament for ratification "in the coming days."

Officials will then formally inform the neighboring country, a process that will automatically bring into effect the Balkan country's name change to North Macedonia.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos on Thursday described Greek lawmakers' recent ratification of the name deal as of "historic importance," noting it ends a 27-year dispute.

Athens argued use of the term Macedonia implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name and usurped Greek history and culture. It had blocked its neighbor's efforts to join NATO due to the dispute.

Advertisement

Under a deal signed last year, the country changes its name to North Macedonia and Greece drops its objections to NATO membership.