BRUSSELS (AP) — The suspect in a shooting attack at the Brussels Jewish Museum says he had nothing to with an apparent attempt to intimidate a lawyer involved in his trial and is demanding that court officials be left alone.

Mehdi Nemmouche, a suspected French jihadi charged with "terrorist murder" over the 2014 slaying that killed four people, said Thursday that the intimidation attempt is a "catastrophe" for his case.

Investigators are probing the theft Tuesday of a computer containing Nemmouche's case file from lawyer Vincent Lurquin. A baseball bat and false assault rifle were left on the lawyer's desk.

Nemmouche said: "I ask that that all the magistrates and all the jurors be left alone."

He said: "I have absolutely nothing to do with this theft, which I strongly condemn."