WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats offered a border security plan on the opening day of budget talks as another partial government shutdown looms in the weeks ahead.

The Democratic proposal includes new money for customs agents, scanners, aircraft and boats to police the border, and to provide humanitarian assistance for migrants. Missing is money for President Donald Trump's southern border wall.

Ahead of Wednesday's opening round, Trump tweeted that Democrats are "wasting their time" if they don't offer money for the wall.

The Democratic offer was just a starting point in House-Senate talks on border security funding taking place in a basement room in the Capitol. Lawmakers must reach an agreement the president will sign before a Feb. 15 deadline signaling another shutdown.