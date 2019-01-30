ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard in Alaska searched Wednesday for a medical transportation airplane that went missing with three people aboard as it headed to a tiny coastal Alaska community to pick up a patient.

The King Air 200 twin-engine plane, operated by Guardian Flight, took off from Anchorage on Tuesday and was expected to land in the tiny southeastern village of Kake at 6:19 p.m. to pick up a patient, but never arrived, the Coast Guard said.

A pilot, a nurse and a paramedic were aboard and their names were not made public.

Federal accident investigators on Wednesday were reviewing radar flight information received from the plane, but no clues to what happened to the plane were immediately found in the search of data showing the plane's flight pattern, said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska.

"We don't even know for sure that we have an accident," he said.

The Coast Guard said no electronic locating transmitter signal has been activated from the missing plane.

When the plane failed to arrive in Kake, residents in a dozen boats went out Tuesday night to search and some went back out Wednesday, said City Administrator Rudy Bean.

"It's just a sad situation," he said.

The search by boats, ferries and aircraft was focused on an area of sea about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Kake, said Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen.

"We're just diligently still continuing the search and hope that we find the overdue aircraft and individuals," Hengen said.

Guardian Flight's other Alaska aircraft were grounded during the search, said company spokesman Jim Gregory.

The Utah-based company initially grounded all of its 85 aircraft across the U.S. as a show of respect for the missing but gradually re-started operations with aircraft based outside of Alaska.

"That really gave our employees time to reflect on what's happened to the missing crewmembers and to pray," Gregory said.

Light rain, 7 mph (11 kph) winds and 10-mile (16-kilometer) visibility were reported in the area around the time the plane was due in Kake, Hengen said.

The Kake clinic did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking information about the patient who was supposed to be picked up by the plane.

This version corrects the last name of the Guardian Flight spokesman, Gregory not Jordan. It also corrects that Hengen is a woman, not a man.

