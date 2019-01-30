ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL's top security officer say the league is not aware of any security threats against the Super Bowl, now four days away.

National Football League Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier said Wednesday that "no credible or specific threats" have been brought to the league's attention.

She spoke at a news conference in host city Atlanta alongside the nation's Homeland Security secretary and state and local law officers.

Outside, low-flying helicopters swooped over the downtown. On the ground, police dogs sniffed visitors to some hotels and other buildings.

The New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 on Sunday.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said that despite the recently ended partial government shutdown, the agency's employees are committed to keeping the Super Bowl secure.