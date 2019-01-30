UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is urging Syria's warring parties to ensure the delivery of desperately needed aid to Syrians stranded near the border with Jordan and is warning that a major military operation in extremist-held Idlib would be a humanitarian catastrophe.

Mark Lowcock said the U.N. wants an aid convoy to leave for the isolated Rukban camp on the Syria-Jordan border by Feb. 5.

He also warned the Security Council that Syrians are suffering freezing temperatures, snowfalls and heavy rain this winter with flooding that is destroying shelters and forcing tens of thousands of people to move.

Lowcock urged addition funding, saying millions of Syrians are living under tents or tarpaulins or in unheated buildings, and there is a severe shortage of basics from blankets to baby milk and bandages.