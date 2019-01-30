NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer says ex-Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans plans to plead guilty to a conspiracy bribery charge.

One of his attorneys, Johnny McCray, says Evans will plead guilty Wednesday in New York federal court.

McCray says Evans will admit accepting $22,000 in bribes to steer South Carolina and Oklahoma State players to certain financial advisers and business managers.

Evans is the third former NCAA assistant coach to plead guilty in the case. The prosecution has revealed how well-connected mentors sometimes paid family members of top-tier athletes to steer the NBA-destined youngsters to schools or managers.

McCray says Evans' sentencing deal with prosecutors calls for up to two years in prison. Evans also has agreed to forfeit $22,000.